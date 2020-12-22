CADILLAC — Mackinaw Trail Middle School students raised more than 5,000 non-perishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army.
With Project Christmas getting canceled, the middle school students wanted to do something positive for the community. The student council took the lead and decided to continue with a food drive, according to Mackinaw Middle School Principal Matt Brown. The students also decided to donate the items to the Salvation Army, which opted to take the reins to help those in need this holiday season.
The food drive is a great way to get our students involved in a hands-on activity that helps our community," Brown said. "We discuss positive characteristics like giving, helpfulness, kindness, and compassion frequently at school and the food drive is a great way to put this curriculum into practice."
Students said that it makes them feel good to help struggling families in need because they know that they are helping people have a better day and that some of these struggling families include students at their school, according to Brown.
