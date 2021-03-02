CADILLAC — As the one-year anniversary of COVID-19's arrival in Michigan approaches, the owners of Maggie's Tavern still await the opportunity to reopen the iconic downtown Cadillac restaurant.
Being primarily a sit-down establishment, Trevor Jones said it didn't make much sense to reopen Maggie's Tavern to restricted capacity conditions following the spring COVID-19 lockdown.
Jones, whose parents purchased the more than 100-year-old Mitchell Street business in 1983 and rehabilitated it from a dilapidated dive bar to a popular eatery, said the decision to remain closed through the summer was further cemented when their main stock freezer malfunctioned, causing them to lose $1,500 worth of food.
When fall arrived, bringing with it a temporary dine-in pause following by greater capacity restrictions of 25%, Jones said it became even more difficult to justify reopening.
"At 25%, that's almost impossible to do," Jones said. "We've just been hunkering down, waiting to see what happens and hoping to make the most of an opportunity when it counts."
While Jones said they've gone through the small amount of savings they had amassed in case of an emergency such as this, given the ever-changing capacity restrictions, interruptions in the ability to offer dine-in service, and other factors, he said it's likely they'd be even more in the hole if they had decided to open.
Factoring into their decision to remain closed was that they wanted to follow the state-imposed mandates as closely as they could — something that wasn't financially feasible for them. Jones said they didn't want to be like other restaurants that ignored the mandates, either surreptitiously or with overt contempt.
During the time they've been closed, Jones said their employees have been doing odd jobs while also supporting themselves with unemployment benefits. While a couple of employees have moved on to other jobs, Jones said those that remain have said they're ready to come back to work as soon as they are able to open.
He said it's been possible for them to remain closed thanks entirely to his parents running a successful business for so many years and paying off the cost of the building and other pricey overhead expenses.
"Everything's paid for," said Jones. "Otherwise, we probably would have had to sell (the business)."
Jones said they're hoping to reopen by this spring, around April or May, assuming capacity limitations are relaxed to at least 75%. He said even if they were relaxed to 50%, they might consider reopening, as long as they don't have to assign an employee to constantly monitor the number of people in the restaurant, which is what they'd have to do if restrictions continued at 25%.
During the time off, Jones said he's been thinking about how to reopen the business so it remains competitive in the era of COVID-19. One immediate adjustment they're likely to make is reducing the menu size, focusing on dishes that are old favorites among loyal clientele. Looking forward, Jones said he's been trying to figure out how to capitalize on a niche in the foodservice market that isn't already being served in the area.
"It's going to be like opening a new business," Jones said.
On the plus side, Jones said during the closure they've been able to clean up the antique walk-in cooler near the restaurant entrance, along with some exterior features on the front of the building.
