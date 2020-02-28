LEROY — It may not officially be March until this weekend, but Pine River Area Elementary is already flipping the calendar in one regard.
Every year the month of March signifies the return of spring and in the world of education, it also marks the time of year where special attention is paid to reading. March is Reading Month helps teach students about the importance of reading while also showing that it can be a lot of fun.
As March progresses, reading will take center stage in many classrooms across the area. National Reading Month began in 2004 in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and has become a continuing tradition throughout the nation.
On Thursday, Pine River elementary students kicked off reading month a little early when magician Alan Kazam came to the school for a morning assembly. During his magic show, Kazam aka Alan Smith entertained staff and students with various tricks including one where he made Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes disappear.
He also utilized the assistance of several students including kindergartner Bennett Verdi. In the trick Bennett helped with, two stuffed bunnies placed in his hand turned into many.
“He had me hold two bunnies and then a million bunnies were in my hand,‘ he said.
Third-grader Devin Christie said he thought the assembly was “awesome‘ and he liked it when Kazam was grabbing lights seemingly out of mid-air. He also liked the jumping magic wand as well as a trick where Kazam made a birdcage disappear into thin air.
Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli is on the reading month committee at the school and she said they are trying something a little different this March. She said this year every student K-3 will be reading “Charlotte’s Web‘ by E.B. White. The concept is called, “one book, one school.‘
“We have a couple of activities this month centered around ‘Charlotte’s Web.’ We have a big culminating event toward the end of the month where we do a ‘fun fair’ celebrating our kids and their successes during the month,‘ Sicoli said. “We will be doing carnival games, carnival snacks and all sorts of fun stuff.‘
As for why the reading month committee opted to have Kazam help them kick-off reading month, Sicoli said they had heard good things about him and Thursday’s event was proof he was great at getting the students excited about reading month.
“There is nothing better to excite our kids and get the month of March going than magic. We were very excited for him to come,‘ Sicoli said.
