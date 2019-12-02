CADILLAC — During the holidays, cookies and pies are commonly associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas. Although this is true for my family, you can find us also baking cinnamon rolls. Not the kind that you pop out of a can —those are quite good though — but the kind that take hours to make. My mom will make these throughout the year, but without a doubt, they are always made during the holidays.
As with the other recipes, my mom has always had this one stashed away. If I’m being honest though, I have no idea where this recipe originated. None the less, I baked these cinnamon rolls for the first time recently and thankfully everything worked properly. The glaze was perfectly smooth on top of the dough, which was light and airy.
One minor thing I would change is to scald the milk and mix in the shortening before proofing the yeast. I ran into the problem of the yeast being ready but the milk mixture not yet cooled. Make sure to let the dough rise for the full amount of time each rising period. This will help produce large cinnamon rolls, even though they may not look very large going into the oven.
Towards the end, you’re going to roll the dough out and put the filling on it. I made the mistake of throwing out the ends of the roll once I had cut them into pieces. I wanted “tidy‘ looking rolls. In reality, I had thrown two cinnamon rolls away. Thankfully, my mom came and stopped me before I threw out the ends to the second roll.
Although this recipe isn’t very difficult, it is important to carefully follow it. There are a lot of different components that have to be made properly before mixing them together. It can also be time consuming since it takes about 2 1/2 to 3 hours to make. However, this recipe will make twenty-four — twenty-eight if you save the ends — heavenly cinnamon rolls. If needed, you can also freeze them before the final rise and save them for later. Just let them thaw and rise in a warm place before placing them in the oven. Serve with some fruit and you now have a perfect Christmas morning breakfast.
FILLING
Combine:
1 cup of brown sugar
1 cup sugar
2 Tblsps Cinnamon
1 cup softened butter
GLAZE
• Combine 3 Tblsps brown sugar and 2/3 cup evaporated milk in a sauce pan. Dissolve the sugar which will happen at a low boil.
• Add 1 tsp of almond extract to the mixture
• Place 4 1/2 - 5 cups of powdered sugar in a mixer and combine with evaporated mild mixture until a smooth glaze has formed.
CINNAMON ROLLS
Note: Since there are many different components, it is easier to understand if the ingredients are listed under each part, rather than listing all of the ingredients in the beginning.
Butter two large cookie sheets or jelly roll pans and then sprinkle lightly with sugar. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.
• Disolve 2 Tblsps of yeast in 1/2 cup of warm water, sprinkle with sugar to proof
• Scald 2 cups of milk (bubbles will just form around the edge of the milk)
• Melt 7 tblsps of shortening in the milk and then cool the mix
• Combine in a stand mixer: 7 - 8 cups of flour (Depends on the stickiness of the dough. I ended up utilizing 7 1/2 cups). 1 tsp salt. 1/2 cup sugar. 3 eggs, lightly beaten
• Add the proofed yeast mixture and the cooled scalded milk mixture to the mixing bowl and knead one speed 2 for about 4 minutes. If you are using a Bosch mixer, knead for 6 minutes. If you are kneading by hand, knead for about 15 minutes or until you feel the dough is the correct elastic texture. This is not bread dough. It will be sticky.
• After kneading, let the dough rise in a greased large bowl. Make sure you cover the bowl with clear plastic wrap and put it in a warm place to rise.
• While the dough is rising make the filling.
• After the dough has risen (double in size), divide it into two pieces and let it rest for 10 minutes.
• On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a 9‘x 12‘ rectangle and spread with the filling mixture. (Yes, I used a measuring tap to be exact)
• Roll from the long side and cut the roll into 12 pieces. Place, cut side down on the cookie sheets. (Don’t forget about the ends!)
• Let rise again for about 20 minutes
• Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 20 minutes. Watch the cinnamon rolls carefully. Don’t overtake them.
• While the rolls are baking, make the glaze.
When the Cinnamon rolls are done, glaze immediately and serve warm.
