CADILLAC — The residents and nurses at Samaritas Senior Living know a historical moment when they see it.
On Monday, they didn't just see it, they lived it. COVID-19 vaccinations began at the nursing home, ten months into the novel coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.
"I think that once you've been in this pandemic for 10 months you understand that this is life-changing," said Traci Moore, an RN clinical manager at the nursing home. "This is an amazing event to be a part of.
A team from CVS vaccinated "well over 100" residents and staff members on Monday. Two more vaccine clinics for staffers and residents will happen in the ensuing weeks. The vaccine is administered in two doses several weeks apart. The next clinic will offer a second dose to the people who were vaccinated on Monday and a first dose to people who didn't get vaccinated. The third clinic will offer those people their second dose later on.
Moore said that, while the nursing home health care workers have been providing vaccination information to residents, the family members of Samaritas residents have also played an important role in encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
"Almost all of them literally were jumping for joy that Cadillac Samaritas House was going to be able to have the vaccination, and really encouraged their loved ones to get it," Moore said.
Moore received the vaccine herself on Monday afternoon, calling it a "tremendous honor."
"As a registered nurse, the last 10 months has been mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually taxing," Moore texted the Cadillac News. "The fight is not over, but this is a step toward recovery and healing for our communities."
Moore said the very first person to receive the vaccine at Samaritas was a resident and the rest of the people choosing to be vaccinated were "a healthy mix" between residents and staff.
Nursing home residents and staff are in the first tier of vaccine eligibility because they are high-risk for COVID-19. It will still be several months before the general population can be vaccinated.
