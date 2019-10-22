Lake City — Travis and Julia Morales, working parents with four children, signed up for a future homeowners class that ended up changing their lives.
“We signed up because we thought the class might help us get our finances to qualify for a home loan, that’s what got us there,‘ said Julia.
What they didn’t know was that the class was sponsored by Community Hope, a nonprofit that was launching a home build project. The Morales family qualified for the first home build and will soon move into their new home.
“This is about more than the house,‘ Travis said, referencing a team of mentors that is working with the family. “It involves all aspects of our life ... the support has been unbelievable. We never knew there was that much love in people that you didn’t know. It’s amazing.‘
Who are these people
Volunteers from Lake City are working together through Community Hope. Their goal is to help people succeed. And the ability to succeed, they believe, comes from having a network of people to lean on.
Community Hope has grown out of ministries that began six years ago when Mical and Jennifer Pugh’s blended family moved to Lake City when Mical became pastor of the Christian Reformed Church.
Soon after their arrival, the Pughs and CRC church leaders met with community leaders for a discussion about the area’s strengths and weaknesses.
“I was heading up our CRC outreach programs when Jennifer and Mical moved here,‘ said Russ Elliott, a broker/owner of City2Shore. “After our meeting with the sheriff and educational leaders, they helped start all of these ministries. They are tireless.‘
Their first goal was to offer trained mentors for school children through Kids Hope USA.
Once in the schools, volunteers learned that kids were coming to school hungry on Mondays. So the church started Back Packs for Kids.
“We soon found that the needs at the school were greater than what any one church could provide,‘ said Jennifer Pugh, the Community Hope director. “We had to have a nonprofit of our own. We needed this to expand our volunteers. Now we have 12 churches mentoring children, youth and adults.‘
“Every week we have almost 30-plus mentors that spend an hour with the kids,‘ said board member Bob Ebels. “That’s the purpose, to get community members rallying together to make our town and county a better place to live.‘
Next, they began mentoring adults based on the Open Table community model.
“They are providing us with missing resources,‘ said Holly Helsel, Lake City Area Schools success worker and homeless liaison. “Not only does Community Hope provide us with time and people, we benefit from the 145 weekend back packs. And the students are exposed to important values. Some of our families have been changed dramatically from their Open Table adult mentoring.‘
“Our job is to make other people successful,‘ Jennifer said. “We want to give people a reason to hope and go after things that they never thought could be done.‘
The Morales family has been meeting with their mentors and working towards their goal since last May.
“We required so much of them in their weekly meetings,‘ Jennifer said. “We want them to be successful people and home owners.‘
Community Hope has a goal to build two new homes next year.
The Cadillac-Missaukee Foundation provided a $5,000 grant for the program. Other contributors include Arrow Homes, Van Drie, Ball Construction, American Waste and Ebels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.