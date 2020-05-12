Malaria drug not routinely prescribed for COVID-19

CADILLAC — The drug hydroxychloroquine has made news as a controversial possible treatment for COVID-19.
Munson Healthcare is not routinely prescribing the drug to hospitalized patients, according to Nick Torney, an infectious disease pharmacist for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
While the prescription is ultimately up to the treating physician, infectious disease providers regularly discuss treatment options for patients with COVID-19. Hospitalized patients' care is reviewed by a multidisciplinary team. The healthcare systems's experts aren't advising that doctors prescribe the drug as a matter of routine.
"There isn't much evidence to, at this point in time, suggest that they're effective," Torney told the Cadillac News.
The debate around hydroxychloroquine highlights one of the issues surrounding information about the novel coronavirus. The virus is new, so there's a lot unknown about it. Information about the virus changes as more research is conducted.
"There's new literature that comes out almost daily," Torney noted.
Early on in the outbreak, it was thought that the drug might be effective—but right now there's not a lot of data that backs that up.
Hydroxychloroquine is more commonly known as a malaria drug. It's also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Even if a Munson physician were to prescribe hydroxychloroquine for a hospitalized COVID-19 patient, patients who take the drug regularly to treat lupus would receive priority for the drug.
"We're just trying to be really conservative with this recommendation. We know that the drug does have risks, just like any medication does," Torney noted. "And we want to make sure that the risks and benefits are weighed on a patient-to-patient basis."
