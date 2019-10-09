Male suspect charged with analogue-related offense

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old man faced one analogue-related charge Monday after his arraignment in 84th District Court.
William Henry Parsons III was charged with one count of possession of buprenorphine for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Cadillac. If convicted, Parsons III faces two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Parsons III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.