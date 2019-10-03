CADILLAC — A 51-year-old man was recently arraigned in 84th District Court for his connection with a drug-related offense.
Ronald Paul Axline was charged with one count of use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 9 in Haring Township. If convicted, Axline faces up to two years and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Axline is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
