Mamma Mia: SUV crashes through window at BC Pizza, no injuries reported

CADILLAC — Understandably, people are excited to pick up their pizza orders, but this was a little extreme.
At 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 10, the Cadillac Police Department was dispatched to B.C. Pizza, 6184 E. M-55, to a report of a hit-and-run crash where a red SUV crashed through one of the front windows of the business, according to Cadillac detective Chris Maslin. After crashing into the restaurant, Maslin said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.
On Thursday, Maslin said the driver had been identified and contacted but no arrests had been made.
“They went through one of the half-circle windows in the front. There also were some wood pieces between the windows that were damaged that separated the half-circle windows,” Maslin said. “No injuries were reported.”
Maslin said it is believed the driver had ordered a pizza and never came to pick it up. He also said the suspect wanted a pizza, came to pick it up, crashed through the window and left without it.
While the person believed to be responsible has been found, Maslin said the case still has to be sent to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review regarding pending charges.
Cadillac B.C. Pizza owner Lanette Wegrecki said in her 20 years of franchise ownership nothing like this has ever happened. While there was one customer in the pizza parlor, Wegrecki said they were fortunate no one was injured and that no one was sitting at the table by the window.
Cadillac B.C. Pizza Night Manger Rachel Keith was working the night the crash occurred and she said she and the other staff were doing the end-of-the-night kitchen clean and prepping things for the next day.
It was at that time that the SUV crashed through the window. At first, Rachel said she thought there was a crash outside between two vehicles when she heard glass breaking, but that changed quickly.
“I looked out front and the car was in the building. The delivery driver got on the phone with police but the driver backed up,” she said. “I couldn’t see the license plate and they left.”
One customer was waiting for their food and had left to go to a nearby gas station but had returned when the crash occurred. Luckily they weren’t in front of the window the SUV came through and weren’t hurt, Keith said.
“I have never seen this type of thing happen. It caught me off-guard. It happened at the B.C. Pizza in Kalkaska, but in that case they drove through the lobby,” she said.
The window was repaired Thursday morning, according to Keith.
Police have not named the person believed to be involved and no charges have been filed. If charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office, they are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The driver in this incident is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.