CADILLAC — A 31-year-old man without a permanent address faced a sex-related crime during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Andrew Nicholas-Scott Titus was charged with one count of gross indecency between a male and female, committing and/or procuring for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
According to the law, any person convicted of a felony shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not more than five years, or by a fine of not more than $2,500.00. If however, a person was at the time of the said offense a sexually delinquent person, it is then punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for an indeterminate term, the minimum of which shall be 1 day and the maximum of which shall be life.
In this case, Titus was charged as a sexually delinquent person, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins. As a result and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Titus faces at least two days or up to two life sentences imprisonment.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Titus is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wiggins said the charge alleges Titus asked a woman using the trail system behind the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center for assistance in doing a sexual act. Wiggins said the woman said no and it then was alleged Titus proceeded to follow the woman as she returned to her vehicle.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
