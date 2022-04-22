CADILLAC — A 35-year-old man faced a single larceny offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joshua Leonard Snider was charged with one count of larceny in a building, cash, for his connection with an incident on Feb. 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which could enhance the maximum sentence to either 15 years or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Snider faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Snider is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 26.
