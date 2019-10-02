BEAR LAKE — A Manistee County man faces felony charges after police say he fired a gun into the ground during an altercation with his girlfriend.
According to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a domestic altercation around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at a residence near the Dollar General in Bear Lake Township.
The victim, a 19-year-old female from Manistee, called 911 to report her boyfriend had threatened to kill her. She told investigators that he went to his vehicle during the argument, obtained a gun and fired it. The victim fled the scene, fearing he would come after her and her children.
Bear Lake School was immediately put into secure mode while deputies attempted to locate the suspect.
The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Bear Lake, initially refused to come out of his residence to be interviewed but after brief conversations with central dispatch and command staff via telephone, he surrendered peacefully without incident.
During an interview, the suspect admitted to firing two rounds into the ground with an M4-style weapon. Search warrants have been obtained to locate the weapon.
The suspect was lodged in the Manistee County Jail and faces multiple charges including felonious assault and felony firearms possession.
The suspect’s name has not been released pending arraignment. The incident remains under investigation.
