Man arrested in dog-stabbing, domestic violence incident

BEAR LAKE — A man accused of stabbing a dog and assaulting his girlfriend has been arrested and charged in court.
Michigan State Police say the victim reported that 39-year-old Jackson Charles Mackey of Traverse City, with whom she was living in Bear Lake, came home, went directly into the bedroom and stabbed the dog.
The victim tried to get Mackey to leave, and he assaulted her, though she was not injured. He took the wounded dog and drove off in a red van. A trooper from the Cadillac Post responded and stopped Mackey on Pleasanton Highway. The trooper placed him into custody and searched the vehicle where they found the dog and methamphetamine.
The dog was in the front passenger seat and was bleeding from the chest, where the animal had a single knife wound. The dog is going to be okay; police say the animal was treated at Bay Area Pet Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Mackey faces a number of charges. They include one count animal cruelty, a felony punishable by four years and/or $5,000; one count possession of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000; one count Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500; one count operate without security/insurance, a misdemeanor punishable by one year and $200 to $500; one count unlawful use of registration plate, a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days and $100; one count operating under the influence of drugs; a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and a fine of $500; and one count driving while license suspended, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and $500.
The charges against Mackey are only accusations. He is innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. He was arraigned in the 85th District Court of Manistee County. During the incident, troopers were assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff's Office and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.