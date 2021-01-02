LAKE CITY — Multiple police agencies were involved in a vehicular pursuit Thursday in Missaukee County that ended when stop sticks were deployed to deflate the suspect’s tires.
According to a press release issued by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m., deputies were advised that a vehicle had fed from the Michigan State Police in the area of West Houghton Lake Road and 9 Mile Road in Missaukee County.
The MSP had discontinued the pursuit but around 5:17 p.m., the same vehicle was spotted by Missaukee County deputies in the area of Falmouth and South Vandermeulen Road.
Deputies then made an attempt to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop and fled the scene.
In the area of Cadillac Road and M-55, deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, which caused the vehicle’s tires to deflate. The vehicle then stopped in the area of M-55 and U.S. 131.
The lone occupant and driver were then taken into custody without incident. The suspect is a 30-year-old male from Brighton, Illinois.
The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office will be seeking charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of meth, and driving while license suspended. The suspect also had warrants for parole violations through the state of Illinois and faces extradition back to that state.
The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.