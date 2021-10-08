CADILLAC — The 19-year-old man charged with the murder of a 19-year-old Mancelona man at a bonfire last weekend near Buckley will have a forensic exam to review his competency to stand trial.
On Wednesday, Demont Glenn Storm, 19, who is originally from Kalkaska, had his request for the forensic exam approved in 84th District Court. The court ordered the competency evaluation on Oct. 6.
Competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
According to MCL 330.2020, “A defendant to a criminal charge shall be presumed competent to stand trial. He shall be determined incompetent to stand trial only if he is incapable because of his mental condition of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or of assisting in his defense in a rational manner.”
It is not certain when the results of this examination will be completed.
On Tuesday, police said Jayce Alexander Thompson, 19, of Mancelona, was identified as the man who was shot and killed early Saturday near Buckley. Police say he was killed when he was shot by Storm.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Thompson was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said he eventually was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and it was reported he fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said the investigation revealed Storm and Thompson were familiar with each other before the shooting.
The shooting occurred when there was an altercation between Thompson and Storm. Piskor said it was not a random act.
Piskor also said Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident after a motorist, who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter, saw Storm walking along M-37. After the motorist called police, Piskor said Storm was arrested without incident by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Storm was charged with open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
