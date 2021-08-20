CADILLAC — A 32-year-old man faced a single police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jonathon David Cook was charged with police officer ARO for his connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the offense, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison when the primary offense is punishable by less than five years in prison or up to life when the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Cook faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cook is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
