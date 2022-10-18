BALDWIN — Police in Lake County are investigating a “suspicious death” that occurred Monday night near Baldwin.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 10:05 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township for a report of shots fired. Deputies were advised that a male subject was injured.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The male subject was pronounced deceased on scene.
A 62-year-old male is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail on charges unrelated to the victim’s death. The death is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Life EMS, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Office and Lake County Sheriff Victim’s Services.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Hedlund or Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.