BALDWIN — A man who had not been heard from for several days was found deceased recently after falling from his tree stand in Lake County.
According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan DNR were called to a residence in Lake Township for a hunter that had not been in contact with family since Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers from the sheriff’s office and DNR conducted a search of the property and the hunter was located. Investigation indicated that the 53-year-old fell from his tree stand on Sunday and suffered from multi-system trauma, causing almost immediate death. The family has been notified.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lake County Central Dispatch, Lake County Sheriff Victims Services Unit, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
