ROSCOMMON — A 53-year-old Prudenville man is dead and a police officer is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Roscommon County.
At 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, an officer from the Denton Township Police Department and a deputy from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a wellness check at a home in Prudenville, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. Once at the home, police said the officer and deputy made verbal contact with the resident, Barry Eugene Phillips, who was allegedly armed with a gun.
During their initial interaction with Phillips, police said the officer and deputy attempted to get him to drop the gun. Phillips then entered his home and returned with a long gun, according to police. Phillips then allegedly pointed the rifle at the officer and deputy.
Police said it was then that the Denton Township officer fired his weapon and shot Phillips. Life-saving measures were attempted immediately after Phillips was shot and he was quickly transported to MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The Denton Township Police Chief requested the MSP to conduct the investigation. The MSP Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and the MSP Seventh District Investigative Response Team, out of Gaylord, responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing at this time, police said.
Per department protocol, police said the Denton Township officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. When complete, police said the investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
