OSCEOLA COUNTY — A man who was ejected from a pick-up truck during a crash on U.S. 131 Friday morning refused medical treatment, according to Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool.
"I spoke with him and he refused medical treatment," Sheriff Cool told the Cadillac News after the scene was cleared. "He's very lucky."
The crash happened around 8:17 a.m. and resulted in Northbound U.S. 131 being closed at 20 Mile Road in Osceola County for about 45-minutes to an hour.
It was a single vehicle crash. The white pick-up truck with four people inside was traveling north on the interstate when it hit an icy patch.
"It looked like it rolled over maybe twice," Cool said.
The truck was traveling too fast for conditions, according to the sheriff, though he didn't have an estimate on the speed.
"Honestly, when I left Reed City the pavement was dry and in fine. The pavement was great," Cool said of conditions Friday morning. "And then you get up here, and not so much."
Two critically injured passengers were transported to the hospital via AeroMed. The other two had minor injuries.
The driver was an 18-year-old male from Morley Stanwood.
He said the officer in charge of writing the report will follow-up with the man who was ejected from the pick-up to make sure he's still okay. It's up to the officer's discretion whether the driver will be cited, Cool said.
EDIT: this story was updated following a press release that said there were four people in the truck, not three.
