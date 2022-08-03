CADILLAC — A 37-year-old man with no home address faced felony offenses from two separate incidents during his recent arraignments in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joseph Michael Rodenish III was charged with one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device for his connection with an incident on May 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
Rodenish III also was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 31 in Selma Township. Again, a habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of the crime related to the May 5 incident, Rodenish III faces up to 15 years in prison while he faces a potential life sentence if convicted of the methamphetamine-related incident.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rodenish III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond for the May 5 incident and a $100,000 cash or surety bond for the methamphetamine-related incident. Probable cause conferences were scheduled for both incidents on Aug. 9.
