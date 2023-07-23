LAKE CITY — A 61-year-old Lake City man was found dead on Friday following a house fire near Moorestown in Missaukee County.
According to a press release issued by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office, central dispatch received a 911 call on Friday in reference to a house fire in the 9,000 block of N. Forward Road in Norwich Township.
Once the fire was out, firefighters discovered a deceased male in the residence. A 68-year-old female did escape the residence.
The Missaukee County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Michigan State Police fire marshal division continues the investigation.
