CADILLAC — Cadillac police and fire department personnel assisted medical responders Wednesday after a man crash his vehicle into a tree on Chapin Street.
The crash happened a little after 5 p.m.
According to an officer on scene, the cause of the crash appeared to be medical-related.
The driver was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment. No information was immediately available on his condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.