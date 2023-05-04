Man transported to the hospital after crashing vehicle into tree on Chapin Street

An officer with the Cadillac Police Department examines a vehicle that was driven into a tree Wednesday on Chapin Street.

 Chris Lamphere | Cadillac news

CADILLAC — Cadillac police and fire department personnel assisted medical responders Wednesday after a man crash his vehicle into a tree on Chapin Street.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m.

According to an officer on scene, the cause of the crash appeared to be medical-related.

The driver was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment. No information was immediately available on his condition.

