Man pleads guilty for his part in robbery of Lake Osceola State Bank in Luther

BALDWIN — One of the suspects in the September robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther accepted a plea agreement stemming from his involvement in the crime.
On Nov. 8, James Paul Phipps pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the Lake County Trial Court.
The details of the plea agreement will be finalized when Phipps is sentenced at a later date.
Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, and Phipps, 54, were both initially charged with bank robbery and false threat of bomb or terrorism.
Fullerton on Wednesday waived his preliminary hearing and was arraigned in circuit court. A pre-trial date for Fullerton has been set for Dec. 14 and his bond was increased to $250,000 cash or surety. Fullerton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office this week posted a picture showing Reserve Lt. Nick Lanning and Reserve Sgt. Rob Reinert helping to collect additional “evidence items” related to the robbery.
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 22, when two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
If you have any information on the robbery, you are asked to contact D/Lt. Nixon or Detective Hedlund at (231) 745-2712.
