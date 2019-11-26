TRAVERSE CITY — Police arrested a Traverse City man after they say he pulled a pistol on a Lake City man who was driving away after bumping into his vehicle at a gas station.
According to a Grand Traverse County press release, on Friday at 5:06 p.m., deputies were called to the Speedway Gas Station at U.S. 31 South near South Airport Road for a report of a man waving a gun.
The investigation revealed that the suspect, a 36-year-old Traverse City resident, was at the gas station with his girlfriend in his gray Jeep, when a silver Jeep backed up and bumped into his vehicle. The driver of the silver Jeep drove toward the south end of the parking lot, and the man thought the other driver was attempting to leave the scene.
The suspect, who at the time of this incident possessed a concealed pistol license, pulled a semi-auto pistol and ran after the silver Jeep, yelled at the driver, and pounded on the passenger side window with his hand.
The driver of the silver Jeep left and drove to another parking lot to call 911 to report the man with a gun. Deputies responded, located the suspect, and immediately made the area safe and secure. The driver of the silver Jeep was a 46-year-old man from Lake City. Neither vehicle sustained reportable damage.
The man with the gun was arrested for felonious assault and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The Prosecutor’s Office will review the report and authorize appropriate charges and concealed pistol license sanctions. The man’s pistol and ammunition were seized and secured at the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office evidence room.
