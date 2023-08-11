BALDWIN — A Baldwin man was hospitalized Thursday after being stabbed by his brother during an argument.
Shortly after 11 a.m., members from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to the report of an altercation on Sixth Street in the village of Baldwin.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, two brothers, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, both from Baldwin, began fighting over a mess that a dog had made.
During the altercation, the 23-year-old was stabbed in his abdominal area. Further information was also provided that one subject may have been in possession of a handgun.
The 25-year-old male fled the scene, but was quickly located and taken into custody in Sweetwater Township.
Due to the nature of the incident and its proximity to the Baldwin Community Schools property, the school system was placed on lockdown for a brief time but was lifted as soon as the incident was deemed secure. School is not currently in session, however, staff were present at the facility.
The 25-year-old is facing charges of felonious assault and resisting/obstructing/assaulting. The victim was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital by Life EMS.
