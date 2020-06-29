Man wanted in connection with Saturday shooting found dead

CADILLAC — Cadillac police ended their search for a man they say shot another man early Saturday morning.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said police located Nathan Hornback downstate and pursued him. Michigan State Police said Hornback died before being taken into custody.
On Saturday at roughly 1:49 a.m., Cadillac Police were dispatched to an address in the 2600 block of Sunnyside Drive for the report of a person that had suffered a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers were able to speak with the 42-year-old resident of the house who told officers that he was shot two times. The victim had visible injuries that appeared consistent with gunshot wounds and was ultimately transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where his current condition is stable.
A witness on the scene reported seeing Hornback, 41, driving north on Sunnyside Drive in the victim’s 2010 Jeep Wrangler.
Hornback was suspected of having at least a revolver and possibly another handgun in his possession and was considered armed and dangerous.
Elmore authorized charges against Hornback for assault with intent to commit murder and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
The charges included a habitual offender fourth enhancement. Hornback’s record included the following three prior felonies: armed robbery, breaking and entering a home, and prisoner in possession of a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.