LAKE CITY — A man who last week allegedly injured a Michigan State Police trooper after ramming his cruiser multiple times was arraigned Thursday in Missaukee County on multiple felony charges.
Jonah Reed Vaughn, 36, was arraigned in 84th District Court for one count of assaulting, resisting causing injury to police officer, one count of fleeing and eluding third degree, and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile. His bond was set at $250,000. Vaughn’s next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 8, 2021.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, at approximately 11:19 a.m. in Missaukee County a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post was assisting the MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team locate a wanted suspect. The trooper stopped an older model Dodge pickup on Maple Street in McBain with two men inside. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and speak with the Fugitive Team. While the driver was talking with the Fugitive Team the trooper was attempting to identify the passenger inside the truck. The passenger refused to provide any identification. When the trooper asked the passenger to take the keys out of the ignition, the passenger slid over to the driver side and fled the scene.
The trooper pursued and the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle twice. The second time the patrol vehicle was rammed it caused it to swerve into the ditch and become disabled. The suspect continued and the Dodge truck was found abandoned on Fourth Street in Marion.
The suspect who rammed the patrol vehicle, later identified as Vaughn, was located near a residence in the Marion area on Friday morning, Jan. 15. Vaughn was now in an off-road vehicle and fled from troopers. The vehicle eventually got stuck and Vaughn continued to flee on foot, ignoring orders to stop.
An MSP K-9 was deployed and intercepted Vaughn, who began striking the K-9 and continued to ignore commands to stop resisting. A taser was deployed and troopers were able to handcuff Vaughn. He was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
Troopers were assisted by conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
