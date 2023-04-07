CADILLAC — A Grosse Pointe man faces multiple charges in connection with a crash that occurred last summer in Wexford County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2:43 p.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Post was working a traffic detail on M-115 when his in-car camera captured a one-vehicle crash on M-115. The crash occurred on westbound M-115 near 48 Road in Clam Lake Township. Two people were sent to the hospital.
According to the press release, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 75-year-old Thomas Frederick McCormick from Grosse Pointe veered off the roadway into oncoming traffic and struck a tree on the opposite side of the road. He and his 75-year-old wife were transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The wife was later sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to the extent of her injuries.
The crash investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for McCormick on March 17, 2023. McCormick turned himself in at the Wexford County Jail on April 5.
McCormick was arraigned Wednesday in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of operating while license suspended/revoked/denied causing serious injury, and one count moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.
McCormick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
His next scheduled court appearance is on April 18, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.