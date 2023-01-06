Man who pleaded guilty to robbing Luther bank sentenced to 7-30 years in prison

LUTHER — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther last summer recently found out his fate.
On Dec. 6, 54-year-old James Paul Phipps was sentenced to between seven and 30 years in prison. The earliest date he is eligible for release is Sept. 23, 2029. The maximum discharge date is Sept. 23, 2052.
Phipps currently is incarcerated in the Charles Egeler Reception And Guidance Center in Jackson.
On Nov. 8, Phipps pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the Lake County Trial Court. As a condition of his plea, Phipps is required to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendants in the case.
Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, and Phipps were both initially charged with bank robbery and false threat of bomb or terrorism.
Fullerton is scheduled for a pretrial hearing next Thursday.
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 22, when two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November posted a picture showing Reserve Lt. Nick Lanning and Reserve Sgt. Rob Reinert helping to collect additional “evidence items” related to the robbery.
If you have any information on the robbery, you are asked to contact D/Lt. Nixon or Detective Hedlund at (231) 745-2712.
