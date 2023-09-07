BALDWIN — A Baldwin man will spend at least the next 13 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in 2022.
Danny Kehm McCarthy on Tuesday was sentenced by the Lake County Trial Court to 13 to 30 years in prison.
McCarthy in July pleaded no contest to homicide — second degree murder.
McCarthy originally was charged with open murder, felony firearm and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct in connection with an incident that occurred in October 2022.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township for a report of shots fired. Deputies were advised that a male subject was injured.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 21-year-old male suffering from a 9mm gunshot wound to the head. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as Dylan Daniel, 21, of Baldwin.
Cooper said while details of the incident remain unclear, what they know is that Daniel was a family friend of McCarthy and would occasionally visit him at his home.
While they were known to argue often, Cooper said Daniel continued to visit with McCarthy in an effort to help him. McCarthy struggled with anger issues and a drinking problem.
On the night of the incident, Cooper said investigators believe the two were arguing. They also believe McCarthy was under the influence of alcohol but exactly how or why the shooting occurred remains unclear.
