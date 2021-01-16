CLARE — The man who rammed a vehicle into a Michigan State Police cruiser Wednesday near McBain and fled the area was captured Friday in Clare County, according to the Michigan State Police.
Johan Vaughn, 36, was captured at roughly 11:30 a.m. Friday by the MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team and troopers from the Cadillac MSP Post. No additional information was made available, but once arraigned, the MSP said via a press release more information will become available.
According to an MSP press release, at around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post was assisting the MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team to locate a wanted suspect. The trooper stopped an older model Dodge pickup on Maple Street in McBain with two men inside. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and speak with the Fugitive Team. While the driver was talking with the Fugitive Team the trooper was attempting to identify the passenger inside the truck. The passenger refused to provide any identification. When the trooper asked the passenger to take the keys out of the ignition, the passenger slid over to the driver's side and fled the scene.
The trooper pursued and the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle twice. The second time the patrol vehicle was rammed it caused it to swerve into the ditch and become disabled. The suspect continued and the Dodge truck was found abandoned on Fourth Street in Marion.
The suspect who rammed the patrol vehicle was identified as Vaughn. Vaughn has a Wisconsin operator’s license and also is the suspect in an earlier unauthorized driving away of an automobile complaint. Vaughn was believed to be in the Harrison area, according to a previous MSP press release.
The trooper was treated at the Cadillac Hospital Wednesday for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.