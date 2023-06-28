CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Mancelona man faced a charge recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court if guilty of would put him on Santa’s naughty list.
Anthony Veron Bucco was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud, second or subsequent offense, for his alleged connection with an incident on Dec. 24 at a retailer in Haring Township.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted and sentenced under the habitual offender enhancement, Bucco faces a possible life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bucco is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bucco was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 3.
