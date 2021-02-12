CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Mancelona man was charged with fleeing police and other driving and alcohol offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Thomas Joseph Gaudette IV was charged with third-degree fleeing police, operating while intoxicated second offense, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Feb. 7 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony fleeing offense, Gaudette IV faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Gaudette IV t is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
