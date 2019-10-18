Mancelona woman charged with failing to return 2008 Arcadia

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Mancelona woman was charged Tuesday in 84th District Court for allegedly not returning rental property.
Megan Kay Hedger was charged with one count of failure of return rental property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a 2008 GMC Arcadia, for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 13-April 27 in Haring Township. If convicted, Hedger faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines or three times the value of the property, whichever is greater.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hedger is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
