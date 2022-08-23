Being a successful deer hunter this season could, in theory, get you in trouble with the law if you fail to inform the state of your successful hunt within 72 hours.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
The kill tag should remain with the head if the head and body of the deer are separated. Anyone in possession of a deer after the harvest reporting timeframe expires should be able to present the confirmation number.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s deer harvest reporting FAQ webpage, the reason for adopting the mandatory harvest reporting for deer was due to a decline in response rates for the annual harvest surveys.
Since the 1950s, the DNR has used mail surveys that were sent to randomly selected hunters to estimate harvest. Estimates were accurate if the hunters responding to surveys were representative of all hunters.
This assumption generally is easier to make when most hunters in the sample respond to the survey. Unfortunately, the proportion of hunters returning mail surveys has declined from an average of more than 70% in the early 2000s to 33% in 2021, according to the DNR. Low response rates can lead to inaccurate estimates and because declining response rates are not likely to reverse, another approach to estimating harvest was needed, according to the DNR.
Harvest reporting falls under the following portion in the Wildlife Conservation Order: 3.103 Issuance of deer or elk kill tags; validation of deer or elk kill tag; unlawful acts. The potential penalty for failure to comply with harvest reporting is a 90-day misdemeanor, according to the DNR. The fines and costs for such a violation can range from $50 to $500.
While the regulation is written in the DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Order, where all Michigan deer regulations reside and allow conservation officers to enforce violations, this first year, the DNR is planning on emphasizing an educational approach to hunters rather than enforcement in most circumstances.
102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, recently introduced legislation that would remove the misdemeanor penal code from the mandatory rule created by the NRC. While she believes there is more work to do on the bill, its recent introduction starts the legislative process for a committee hearing and to receive input from hunters. The bill is House Bill 6354.
Hoitenga said the new legislation had been sitting on her desk because there was very few session days so when the opportunity presented itself to introduce she jumped at it. She also wanted to make sure that it was introduced and read before hunting started.
While the removal of the misdemeanor portion of the new mandatory reporting rule is what is many will focus on, Hoitenga said they also is a good possibility the proposed legislation could go further in altering the rule.
She said it is her opinion that the 72-hour rule is absurd mostly because many deer camps are located in areas where internet access is not available.
“What’s the difference if they report it in 72-hours or in two weeks? What’s the real time importance,” she said.
DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said the agency has wanted to go the way of mandatory reporting for some time because it will give the DNR faster data. He also said there is an opportunity to get more data in the future.
It, however, had to go through the NRC process before it could be implemented, according to Stewart. He also wanted to hammer home the idea there would be no enforcement this hunting season but more education over enforcement. He also said the idea wasn’t to penalize hunters with a misdemeanor, but because it’s in the wildlife conservation order, the minimum impact it could have was a misdemeanor.
“Because of how the conservation laws are placed, the minimum infraction is a misdemeanor. We don’t want people to get a misdemeanor,” Stewart said. “There is interest in the department to change it to a civil infraction. It is not our intent to have hunters get a misdemeanor for failure to report.”
Stewart also said Michigan is the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting. He also said the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
He also said in states where they have longer harvest reporting times, regardless if it is two weeks, a month or by the end of the season, compliance or efficiency of hunters reporting goes down dramatically.
“What we are trying to accomplish is having a fairly high compliance rate, so we have the most accurate information in real-time. We are doing that by limiting the time to report,” he said.
Stewart also said he wants to clarify certain misconceptions regarding mandatory reporting.
First, the DNR is not trying to track anyone. They simply are asking successful hunters to place a pin on a map. While there is the ability to put in exact GPS coordinates, it is not necessary.
“Obviously, we are not tracking 250,000 successful hunters. We are not going to be following up on every report. We put in the language hunters needed to put the exact location and that is being interpreted as an actual GPS location,” he said. “We are asking them to get as close as they can. Within a quarter-mile or half-mile. This is for herd management information and disease surveillance.”
He said as the DNR finds what works, what doesn’t and what’s missing, the mandatory reporting requirement will evolve. He said whatever goes before the NRC is what is identified in the order, which means something about the reporting timeline or methodology would have to go through the commission to be changed.
He also said next year the three-year deer cycle will be re-evaluated and the DNR will go into 2023 with an eye on improvement, including the mandatory reporting requirement.
For more information go to www.michigan.gov/dnr/things-to-do/hunting/deer/harvest-reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.