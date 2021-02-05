MANISTEE — A person suffering from a mental health crisis was transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital after a call about a potential shooting Thursday.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a reported shooting with at least two victims at a residence located on the 16000 block of Vondra Road in Manistee County's Springdale Township. Police said the caller became uncooperative with central dispatch and eventually hung up the phone.
Once on scene, police said deputies were able to locate the caller, who was found to be suffering from a mental health crisis. Deputies were able to conduct a safety sweep of the residence and surrounding area and police said they were able to confirm no shooting had taken place. No injuries were reported, according to police.
The caller was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, MMR EMS, Thompsonville EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.
No additional information was available about the incident.
