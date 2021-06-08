MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal fire in Pleasanton Township in Manistee County.
On June 7, deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 13000 block of Pleasanton Highway in Pleasanton Township after a caller advised they discovered a camper-trailer behind their home that had burned over the weekend, according to a release by police. While examining the burned camper trailer, police said the caller observed what they believed to be human remains.
Once on scene, police said deputies confirmed the presence of human remains in the burned debris of the camper-trailer. Police also reported a friend of the caller had been living in the trailer at the time of the fire and the fire was not reported while it was burning.
Manistee County deputies, detectives and fire investigators from the Michigan State Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire. No names or other details will be released regarding the victim pending identification and notification of their family.
No additional information was available and no further details were shared. If anyone witnessed the fire in the area over the past few they are asked to call Manistee County Central Dispatch at (231) 723-6241.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Bear Lake Fire Department, MMR EMS and the Manistee County Central Dispatch.
