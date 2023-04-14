CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manistee man faced multiple charges, including the accusation he stole a vehicle, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alexander Dean Dumas was charged with felony counts of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on April 10 in Selma Township. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to report an accident.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of either felony offense, Dumas faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dumas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:54 a.m. on April 10, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police were dispatched to a call of a stolen vehicle from a gas station in Cadillac. Police said the owner of the vehicle went inside the gas station and when he came out his vehicle was gone. As troopers were responding to the call, police said they diverted to a report of an abandoned vehicle in a ditch at East 28 Road and South 37 Road.
Police said the driver’s side door was open, but no one was around the vehicle. While troopers were at the abandoned vehicle, officers from the Cadillac Police Department went to the gas station and reviewed surveillance footage at the gas station and from that were able to provide troopers with a description of the suspect, according to police.
After a brief investigation, it was determined the abandoned vehicle in the ditch was the vehicle that was reported stolen from the gas station. Police said an MSP K-9 Team was called to the scene to track the suspect, who was later identified as Dumas. The K-9 unit tracked Dumas who was hiding 200 yards from the abandoned vehicle underneath two large bed sheets in a thick of pine trees.
Dumas was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his recent arraignment.
After he was formally charged, the court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 18.
