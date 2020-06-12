Manistee man dead following head-on collision west of Cadillac

MANISTEE — On Wednesday at around 3:35 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post were called to a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles on M-55 near Seaman Road in Norman Township.
The 67-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, identified as Thomas Sievert of Manistee, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old male from Clio, Michigan, received minor injuries and was treated at Munson of Manistee.
The preliminary investigation indicates Sievert was traveling eastbound on M-55 and the other driver was traveling westbound. The two vehicles collided in a near head-on collision. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Norman Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
