Manistee woman charged with felony domestic violence

MANISTEE — A 49-year-old Manistee woman faced a felony domestic violence offense after her recent arraignment in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
Mistie Deann Waddell was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for her connection with an incident on July 17 in Manistee County's Filer Township. The charge in question is an accusation. Waddell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On July 17, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a fight in progress at a residence on Grant Highway in Filer Township. Police said a caller reported a fight in progress between two women and the females stopped fighting when they saw the troopers arrive.
The troopers' investigation indicated the two women have lived together since February and have been long-time friends, according to a release by police. On July 17, the two women had an argument over several different issues and Waddell allegedly "snapped" and went after her roommate, according to police.
