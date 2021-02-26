MANTON — COVID-19 has changed many things students do, but Manton Consolidated Schools didn't want it to change one annual event — Camp Rotary.
The annual week-long trip usually involves Manton sixth-graders traveling to Clare for a week of winter outdoor education at the camp. This year, however, Manton Middle School staff had to be creative to get students outdoors together. They are not spending a week at camp, but they are still engaging in many of the same activities such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice fishing and winter survival skills.
Manton Consolidated Schools provide the week-long experience to all sixth-graders in an attempt to get them outside of their comfort zones. For that reason, Camp Rotary has remained part of their curriculums, despite tough financial times.
Find out how the middle school has adapted during the pandemic to allow the sixth-graders to have the experience in the weekend edition of the Cadillac News.
