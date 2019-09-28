MANTON — To honor community members or businesses that have bettered the community in some way, Manton held its annual Awards Banquet.
The Manton Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Awards Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 26 to give out the awards for citizen of the year, humanitarian of the year, community enhancement of the year and, this year, two special recognition awards.
The awardees are chosen each year by a committee made up of the previous citizen of the year and other community members including members of the chamber, Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mike Moffit said.
The receivers of the awards were:
2019 Citizen of the Year Award:
This year's Manton Citizen of the year is Manton Commissioner Sue Fullerton for her dedication to the community.
The citizen of the year award is given to a community member who has "displayed an outstanding contribution to the community," Moffit said.
Raised in Manton, Fullerton moved to Lansing after life events took her away from her home town. She would return in 1997 and be as involved as she possibly could.
Fullerton's list of community involvement ranges from volunteering at many of the community and chamber events to sitting on Manton's board as a commissioner.
"She is a staple in the community," said Moffit. "Always willing to volunteer when needed. (...) If she was a stranger today, she will be your friend tomorrow," he said.
In accepting her award, Fullerton thanked all those who have helped put together of volunteered at the community events.
2019 Humanitarian of the Year Award:
For her efforts in the betterment of individuals in the community, Corie McGinley received the Humanitarian Award.
"The humanitarian award recognizes the work of people in the community devoted to the welfare of the community," Moffit said.
Though not raised in the community of Manton, McGinley moved to the area due to a strong family and community connection.
On top of being an active member of whatever community she was involved in with the Girl Scouts and volunteering with the Special Olympics, McGinley has also been an active member of the Manton community.
"If you ever go to an event in town, you are sure to see her face," Moffit said.
2019 Community Enhancement of the Year Award:
This year, the Community Enhancement Award went to a realator business in Manton, City 2 Shore.
The Community Enhancement Award goes to a building or a property that has added or renovated a business and has enhanced the community in some way, said Moffit.
Special Recognition Awards:
This year the Manton Chamber of Commerce decided to give awards to two individuals or companies that have given a lot in the way of physically being involved in the community.
"We have a lot of people in the community who go above and beyond what they need to to make events happen," Moffit said. "(...) So, we came up with this community participation award that is based on the time one has put into the community."
This year one of the recognition awards went to Robert Priest and the second involvement award went to the Shepler Well Drilling company for their involvement in community events. There was not a representative of the company at the dinner.
