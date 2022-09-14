MANTON — At the Manton Harvest Festival earlier this month, Jason Nelson and Joe Hurlburt drove a truck in the parade with a sign in the back that read, “Let’s Establish Manton Ranger Rescue.”
During the appearance, they said they heard from a number of people who live in the northeast corner of Wexford County.
“All day long, we were stopped by people who were saying, ‘don’t give up,’” Hurlburt said. “We heard a lot of positive feedback.”
Nelson, Hurlburt and others have been working since the beginning of the year toward placing a millage proposal on the November ballot that would establish a dedicated EMS authority for that part of the county.
While the parade appearance led to a lot of feedback from residents, Nelson said they’ll have to wait to vote on the matter, as they weren’t able to get the proposal on the ballot this year.
“It’s kind of a bummer,” said Nelson, who is the chief of the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department. “But we’re going to keep moving forward. Time is on our side.”
Efforts to create the authority began in 2021 in response to concerns about long call times following a change in the primary EMS service provider that had been serving the Manton area.
For years, a Northflight EMS ambulance was stationed at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department for use by on-call EMS personnel living in Colfax Township. When Northflight EMS merged with Mobile Medical Response, however, this arrangement came to an end.
MMR representatives met with residents and officials from the townships and city of Manton in 2021 to discuss the change; they said for financial, staffing and operational reasons, they could not house an on-call ambulance at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department as Northflight EMS had been doing. They said having a fully staffed ambulance there would cost around $600,000 a year, while the number of calls they respond to in the area would only cover around one-sixth of that cost.
Nelson said he’s since heard stories of people in the Manton area choosing to drive themselves to the hospital rather than wait for an ambulance to show up — sometimes from as far away as Cadillac.
To improve call times to the area, the plan was to create a single-ambulance EMS authority through a 3-mil millage generating $450,000 a year between five municipalities — Colfax Township, Greenwood Township, Liberty Township, Cedar Creek Township and the city of Manton.
If the authority were approved, Nelson has estimated that EMS response would take about one-third of the amount of time it currently takes. In addition, residents living within the authority wouldn’t be billed for EMS service.
Nelson said the idea is to keep the authority staffed full-time during the weekdays and on an on-call basis at night and during the weekends; staffing this way is affordable and feasible — at least in Nelson’s opinion, along with others involved in the plan, including Hurlburt, who is a paramedic, and Cedar Creek Township Fire Chief Kelly Whitehead.
The reason they weren’t able to get the proposal on the ballot this year is because most of the municipal boards didn’t vote on the matter in time, with the exception of Liberty Township, which in June voted unanimously to place the question on the ballot for residents to decide.
Nelson said he isn’t entirely surprised that they weren’t able to prod all the municipal officials to take action on the proposal; anytime more than one township or city is involved, things start to get more complicated and time-consuming, Nelson said.
But Nelson and Hurlburt say this isn’t the end of the proposal, which could still end up on the ballot next year, albeit through a different mechanism.
“I wanted to include all the township boards and the city on this but it’s not a dead issue at this point,” Nelson said. “This is just one step back.”
Nelson said it’s still possible to get the proposal on the ballot, either by appealing the matter to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners or by collecting 5% of all registered voters in the municipalities that would be part of the authority.
“That would be easy to do,” said Nelson, who added that the successful creation of an EMS authority on the other side of the county earlier this year is proof that it can be done.
“We didn’t make it to the ballot this year but we’re going to give it a little break, come back next year and try to do it a different way,” Hurlburt said. “We’re going to try to get more of the community involved.”
In the meantime, Nelson said he’ll continue searching for a location where the authority’s ambulance could be housed.
While Nelson said he doesn’t think they’ll have to change any of the wording or operational plans for the proposed millage and authority, getting the question on the ballot next year may require a special election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.