MANTON — Hundreds of spectators of all ages lined the sidewalks of downtown Manton Monday for the 96th annual Manton Area Harvest Festival.
Floats and vehicles representing dozens of individuals and originations traveled down main street, starting at the high school and eventually turning left at the gas station down M-42 before dispersing a few blocks west.
Parade-goers wearing gloves threw handfuls of pre-wrapped candy to younger attendees, who scrambled to pick up as much as they could and fill their bags.
Parade MC Sean Reddick announced parade-goers as they rounded the corner at M-42: among the participants were the Manton Police Department, Manton Fire Department, Manton High School marching band, members of the Manton VFW hall, a number of local elected officials, and bagpipers from Grand Traverse Pipes and Drums, to name a few.
Spaced periodically throughout the parade route were signs indicating that attendees should maintain six feet of distance from each other. While a handful of attendees wore masks, most opted to go mask-less.
At one point, Reddick announced that attendance at Monday's parade was the highest it's ever been.
The Manton Area Harvest Festival began last Friday and included live music, Midway rides, a car and truck cruise, entertainment from longtime festival fixture Dynamite the Clown, and fireworks at dusk on Saturday, among many other attractions.
Event organizer Mike Moffit said the festival went very smoothly, although attendance at the concerts this year wasn't as good as in previous years, likely due to adverse weather.
Similar to the parade, Moffit predicted the lumberjack competition would draw more spectators and participants than in previous years owing to cancellations of these types of events in other areas this summer.
A sustained effort was made during the weeks and months leading up to the festival to raise money to put it on. Moffit said they didn't feel right asking local businesses to support the event as much as they have in past years, considering how much of an impact the COVID-19 shutdowns have had.
The call to "save" the Manton Area Harvest Festival was well received by the community, which donated around $20,000, allowing organizers to go ahead with the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.