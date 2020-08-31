Manton Area Harvest Festival still a go for next week

MANTON — Aside from a few minor hiccups, things are progressing smoothly so far for organizers of the Manton Area Harvest Festival.
Organizer Mike Moffit said they’ve nearly reached their $20,000 fundraising goal and have been in discussions with District Health Department No. 10 on shoring up their COVID-19 safety precautions, especially during the parade.
Previously, health department officials questioned if the festival would be able to adhere to social distancing during concerts and the parade.
Moffit said he doesn’t believe they’ll come close to reaching the 500-person capacity in place for outdoor events such as the concerts held during the festival.
“We’ve never had 500 people at the pavilion, ever,‘ Moffit said.
For the parade, Moffit said they’ll be placing signs periodically along the route to remind people to practice social distancing.
They had originally planned to not allow candy throwing during the parade but Moffit said they’ve been informed that as long as the throwers are wearing gloves and the candy is prewrapped, they can still do it.
A couple of the performers originally booked for the festival have had to cancel, including Voice contestant Ryan Whyte Maloney and Michigan songwriter, Trevor Ohlsen.
Moffit said they’ve found a replacement for Maloney and are working on booking someone else in Ohlsen’s time slot.
Jars have been set out at a number of businesses in Manton asking for donations toward the festival, including at the Manton Mini Mart, Bostick’s Drugstore, Larson’s Floral, Three Oh Eight, and Cast Iron Kitchen.
The following is the tentative schedule for this year’s Manton Harvest Festival, which will be the 96th year of the event.
Friday, Sept. 4
• 6 p.m. — Midway opens
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Steve (Elvis) Hunt in concert
• 9 p.m. — Scarkazm in concert
Saturday, Sept. 5
• 8 to 8:30 a.m. — 5K run at the Ranger Athletic Complex
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Craft show and flea market on Railroad Avenue
• Noon — Midway opens
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Kids games and entertainment with Dynamite the Clown
• 2 to 3 p.m. — To be determined
• 3 to 5 p.m. — To be determined
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Latitude 44 Car and Truck Cruise
• 6 p.m. — Bingo at VFW Hall
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Kaylyn Pace in concert
• 7 p.m. to midnight — Party on the Porch at Latitude 44
• 8 to 10 p.m. — Darren McCarty’s Slapstick Comedy Tour
• Fireworks at dusk
Sunday, Sept. 6
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Craft show and flea market on Railroad Avenue
• Noon — Midway opens
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Samantha Crawford in concert
• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Brian Satterlee in concert
• 3:30 to 5 p.m. — Sam Cronkhite in concert
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Standing Hamptons in concert
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Brian James Schram in concert
Monday, Sept. 7
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Craft show and flea market on Railroad Avenue
• 8 a.m. — Parade lineup on 5th Street
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Coffee and doughnuts at the senior center
• 10 a.m. — Harvest Festival Parade
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car show at the high school
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Quilt show at the mill
• 11 a.m. — Midway opens
• 11 a.m. — Popcorn and cotton candy at the senior center
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Stage performances
• 12:30 to 1 p.m. — Clark the Juggler
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Lumberjack competition
• 5 p.m. — Raffle drawing
