Manton awarded $30K grant to enhance neighborhoods, homes in city

MANTON — At the very least, some homes in Manton will be getting fresh paint jobs.
The city recently received news that they have been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Michigan State Housing Authority as part of the Neighborhood Enhancement Program.
The amount — $30,000 — is based on the size of the city, which is between 1,001 and 2,000 residents.
Manton Clerk Jessica Schisser applied for the grant, which she described as “huge‘ for the city and its residents.
According to the MSDHA website, the program provides funding statewide for activities directly tied to stabilization and enhancement of Michigan neighborhoods by nonprofit 501(c)3 agencies.
“The NEP program can financially assist high-impact, innovative, neighborhood housing-oriented activities that benefit low and moderate-income areas and residents,‘ the website states.
There are three eligible neighborhood components: beautification; neighborhood public amenity enhancements; and housing enhancements to owner-occupied single-family homes.
“All three components are designed to fund tangible housing-oriented activities that are: implementation ready; highly visible; impactful to the neighborhood and resident’s quality of life; holistically/community focused; and where there is buy-in and demonstrated support within the neighborhood and community.‘
When the funds are dispersed, $15,000 can be used for housing enhancements to single-family homeowner-occupied properties that are current on their taxes and insurance.
The remaining money can be used for neighborhood beautification, public amenity enhancements and up to $3,000 for administrative expenses.
Manton was one of 102 communities of similar size to be included in the list of potential grant recipients.
Twenty-five other communities also received the grant, including Evart and Reed City.
Schisser said she doesn’t know much more about how the grant money will be used at this point, adding she will know more once she receives the training this week in Lansing.
“We’ll be able to paint some houses, at a minimum,‘ Schisser said. “We might be able to side some houses.‘
Mayor Garry Brown said “hats off‘ to Schisser for her efforts in securing the grant.
“Positive things are happening,‘ Brown said.
Schisser said the city still needs to formally approve the grant agreement before June 29 before they receive the funds.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for more details on this program as they become available.
Cadillac News reporter Bryce Airgood contributed to this story.
