MANTON — Longtime Cedar Creek Township Fire Department Chief Kelly Whitehead passed away suddenly this week at the age of 66, leaving behind a shocked contingent of family members, friends, colleagues and admirers.
“He was a pillar in the community,” said Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department Chief Jason Nelson, who has known Whitehead said he (Nelson) was a teenager.
“This is just devastating — so unexpected.”
“You’d be hard pressed to find a better person,” said Joe Hurlburt, who also has been friends with Whitehead since they both were teenagers.
“Everybody knew Kelly.”
Whitehead for years operated Westside Auto Service in Cadillac and was the auto mechanic for North Flight EMS and then Mobile Medical Response. Whitehead also served as an on-call EMT with North Flight and MMR.
Longtime friend and fellow Northflight responder Dan Viox remembers Whitehead’s implacable calm, even in the face of the most stressful circumstances.
“He could be at a high school football game or a bad accident ... any situation, his demeanor doesn’t change much,” Viox said. “You don’t have to worry about him blowing up. He got us through those times; he was one of the rocks. He’s the one you want in the situation when the (stuff) hits the fan.”
Former North Flight manager Paul Owens worked alongside Whitehead out of the Manton ambulance post for about 20 years. In that time, Owens estimates that Whitehead was instrumental in saving the lives of hundreds of people.
“He knew the job so well,” Owens said. “You didn’t even have to ask for anything, he just knew what to do. We were involved in some very significant lifesaving events together. Some tragic ones, too.”
Owens said Whitehead was caring, compassionate and a consummate professional.
“It’s a big loss to the area,” said Owens, who recalls numerous instances when they were at the end of their shift and heading home, when a call came in, and rather than putting it on the next shift, they turned around and responded themselves. Doing this saved precious minutes and may have been the difference between life and death for the patients involved.
“That loss of expertise and willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” Owens said. “That’s rare nowadays.”
Whitehead began serving with the Cedar Creek Township Fire Department in 1974 and has been chief for decades.
“He loved being an EMT and a firefighter,” said Cedar Creek Township Supervisor Larry Paquette. “He was very laid back, relaxed and calm; everything you’d want in someone working for a fire department.”
While the township board will immediately get to work selecting a new fire chief, Paquette said finding someone who will put in the same level of time and devotion to the job as Whitehead did won’t be easy.
In describing Whitehead, Paquette said he was the type of guy who was genuine and got along with everyone.
“He had a way with people,” Nelson agreed. “I wish I could be like that. He was never judgmental and was a friend to everybody. He was such a treasure that can never be replaced. He was always there for anyone at any time.”
Nelson said Whitehead also had an excellent sense of humor; he remembers an instance when he and Whitehead had just dropped off a patient at the emergency room, and an EMS student saw his badge and commented that he must be “the oldest EMT Basic in the world.”
“We wrote that on his locker and I think it’s still there to this day,” Nelson laughed.
Hurlburt also fondly recalls Whitehead’s ability to poke fun at himself. When Whitehead one day gave Hurlburt’s granddaughter a candy cane, she began calling him “Kelly cane,” much to his amusement. Hurlburt said his granddaughter also put a sticker on Whitehead’s phone, which he decided to leave on permanently.
Cedar Creek Township volunteer firefighter Ken Koch said many people saw Whitehead as a mentor — not just for his ability to teach people and show them new things, but also because he was a leader who was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and join in the work he expected from others.
“At his retirement party, they called him ‘the legend,’” Koch said. “He was a standup guy. He was always a teacher, always giving a hand. I never heard of Kelly having a single enemy in the world. The whole community lost a great friend.”
In the days following his death, Koch said he came across numerous comments on social media from people who said that Whitehead saved their lives through his work as an EMT and firefighter.
In a legacy befitting someone whose life’s work was to help others, Koch said he heard that Whitehead’s organs were on their way downstate following his death, providing life to a number of transplant recipients.
Koch commented that it didn’t seem fair that Whitehead passed so suddenly this year, mere months after he decided to retire.
According to his obituary, in his spare time, Whitehead could often be found outside, deer and bear hunting, or going camping with family and friends.
“He was head over heels in love with bear hunting,” said Koch, who shot a nearly 500-pound black bear in 2018 with the help of Whitehead and his brother, Keith.
“He told me that hunt was one of the greatest times of his life,” Koch said.
A memorial service for Whitehead will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior in the gymnasium at Manton Consolidated Schools. Interment will take place at Liberty Township Cemetery.
“He touched the lives of so many people it’s not even funny,” Viox said. “I don’t know if the school will be big enough for everybody at his funeral. He will be dearly missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.