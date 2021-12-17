Manton Census results show unexpected population decline since 2010

MANTON — Manton Treasurer Marlene Lott revealed some surprising news at a recent commission meeting: according to the federal government, the city population has shrunk since 2010.
Lott said the 2020 Census population count was 1,258, which is 29 fewer residents than the last official count in 2010.
The decline is surprising considering the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey has consistently shown significant estimated growth in the city’s population.
In the most recent estimate released last year, survey resulted indicated that from 2010 to 2019, Manton’s population increased 20.8% from 1,287 to 1,555, a difference of 268 residents.
While the 2020 Census results ostensibly indicate the city has shrunk, Lott said it might also mean that some residents didn’t fill out their surveys. She said it might also mean that the U.S. Census Bureau wasn’t as diligent this year in reminding residents about their surveys, possibly due to limitations imposed by the COVID pandemic. She also questioned how thoroughly the Census counted snowbirds who live in Manton but also live a part of the year in a different state.
“My guess is it has a lot to do with the Census not following up,” Lott said. “We were really expecting an increase.”
What this means for the city of Manton is fewer dollars from the government, Lott said.
Revenue-share from the state of Michigan will decrease 1.9%, which is about $3,031 a year, Lott said.
It also will mean a decline in Act 51 dollars for local and major road work in the city. While Lott said she’s not sure how much of a decrease this will be, the last monthly check the city received from this fund was about $3,000 less than it was before the Census results were published. Lott said there may be other factors contributing to this decline and hopes it won’t be so much less on a monthly basis moving forward.
“That could be huge,” Lott said.
Also during the same commission meeting, Manton Police Chief Cory Lipar announced that someone had come forward with an offer to spay and neuter feral cats in the city free of charge. The question of how to address the city’s feral cat population has been brought up a number of times during city commission meetings in the past year.
In other police news, Lipar said there would be stepped up speed enforcement around student crosswalks.
“If you’re speeding, expect to get a ticket,” Lipar said.
During the same meeting, commissioner Lisa Gillet made a motion to require commissioner Bill Bates to compensate the city for the cost of a hotel reservation related to a Michigan Municipal League event attended by other city commissioners earlier this year.
The commission previously allocated $3,200 to send commissioners to the convention but Bates did not attend and his reservation costing $449 wasn’t canceled in time.
Bates said that he had indicated from the beginning that he wouldn’t be able to attend the convention and that he shouldn’t be responsible for paying for the reservation.
Commissioner Marcie Wilson seconded Gillet’s motion to require compensation from Bates, but when it came to a vote of the full commission, commissioners Bates, Sue Fullerton and Rebecca Middleton voted against it and the motion failed.
